 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News