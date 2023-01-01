Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson
