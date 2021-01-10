 Skip to main content
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

