This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson