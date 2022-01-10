For the drive home in Tucson: Generally fair. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
