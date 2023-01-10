 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

