This evening in Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
