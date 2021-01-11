For the drive home in Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
