For the drive home in Tucson: Some clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to r…
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…