Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Some clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

