Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Local Weather

