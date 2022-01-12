 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

