Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

