This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
For the drive home in Tucson: Generally fair. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sh…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks to re…
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.
This evening in Tucson: Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to …