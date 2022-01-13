 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

