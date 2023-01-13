 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

