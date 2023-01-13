Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see g…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in Tucson: A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should reach…
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding