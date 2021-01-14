This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
