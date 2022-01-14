Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
