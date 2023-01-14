Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
