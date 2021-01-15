Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
