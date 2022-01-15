 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News