For the drive home in Tucson: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
