This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tucson area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson
