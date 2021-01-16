This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Tucson. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
