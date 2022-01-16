Tucson's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
