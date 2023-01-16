Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.