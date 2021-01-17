For the drive home in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degree…
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson ar…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to rea…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…