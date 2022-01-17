For the drive home in Tucson: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
This evening in Tucson: Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to …
In 2021, 20 U.S. weather disasters had losses above $1 billion each. Explore this interactive to see the impacts and high costs of disasters since 1980.
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Th…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.