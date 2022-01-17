 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News