Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tucson area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from MON 6:53 PM MST until TUE 6:00 AM MST.