This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
