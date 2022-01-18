 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News