This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
