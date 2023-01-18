 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

