For the drive home in Tucson: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
