This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Fo…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in…
For the drive home in Tucson: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tucson peopl…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Models…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Winds sh…