Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tucson area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.