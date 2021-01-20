This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
