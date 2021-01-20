 Skip to main content
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

