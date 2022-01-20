Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
