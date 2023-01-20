 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

