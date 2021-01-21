For the drive home in Tucson: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
