Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

