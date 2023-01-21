For the drive home in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson
