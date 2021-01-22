 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Local Weather

