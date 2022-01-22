Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
