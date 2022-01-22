 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

