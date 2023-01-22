For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahea…
Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Winds …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy…
For the drive home in Tucson: Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50'…
Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The Tucson a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It loo…
Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees t…