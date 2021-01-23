 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

