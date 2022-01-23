Tucson's evening forecast: Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
