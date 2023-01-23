This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Watch from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson
