 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Watch from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News