For the drive home in Tucson: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
