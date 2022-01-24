Tucson's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
