This evening's outlook for Tucson: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson
