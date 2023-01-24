Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.