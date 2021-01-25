Tucson's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tucson area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
