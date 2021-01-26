Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Tucson will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
