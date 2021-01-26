 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Tucson will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News