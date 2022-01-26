 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

