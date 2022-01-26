Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today.…
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It sho…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Winds…
Tucson's evening forecast: Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm toda…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…