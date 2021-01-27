 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

