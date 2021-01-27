Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Winds…
Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Scatte…
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. …
For the drive home in Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see tempe…
Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The forec…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm tod…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The forecast …
For the drive home in Tucson: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tucson. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today…
Tucson residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…