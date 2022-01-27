This evening in Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today.…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It sho…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Tucson's evening forecast: Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in …
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should rea…