 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News