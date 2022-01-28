This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
