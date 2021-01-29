This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Winds…
Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Scatte…
Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The forec…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The forecast …
For the drive home in Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see tempe…
Tucson residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. …
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcast…
Tucson's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …