 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News